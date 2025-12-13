Woman seriously injured in XL Bully dog attack

Gardaí said they were alerted to an incident involving a dog at a residential property in the Pallaskenry area of Limerick. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí are investigating an XL Bully dog attack on a woman in Co Limerick on Friday.

The woman is understood to have been seriously injured after the incident at a house in Pallaskenry, though they were not thought to be life-threatening.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí were alerted to an incident involving a dog that occurred at a residential property in Pallaskenry, Co Limerick.

“A woman, aged in her 30s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for medical treatment.”

The XL Bully breed was outlawed in Ireland last February, however people are still allowed to own them if they acquire a certificate of exemption.

These certificates are provided by local authorities to owners who can prove their dog is licensed, microchipped and neutered. XL bully dogs without a certificate will be liable to be seized and euthanised.

Should XL Bully owners choose not to keep their dog, they can surrender it to a council dog warden.

Since October 1st last year, following a number of XL Bully attacks, legislation was passed, making it a criminal offence to import, breed, rehome or resell an XL Bully.

