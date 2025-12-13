Friends of the Elderly celebrates 45 years at Dublin Christmas party

The Friends of the Elderly Christmas party at the Bonnington Hotel in Dublin on Friday

Rita Woods, a widow from Dublin, says joining Friends of the Elderly was the “best thing” she ever did in her life.

Ms Woods, aged 80, lost her husband nine years ago.

She lives in Ballinteer and joined the organisation eight months ago after hearing about it on the news.

Her enthusiasm for the organisation is clear as speaks about it. “Its an absolutely fantastic place, I couldn’t say a bad word about it.”

She attends a number of the activities that take place every week; dancing is one of her favourites. At the Friends of the Elderly’s annual Christmas party on Friday, she was one of the first up on the dance floor.

Rita Woods: ‘Its an absolutely fantastic place’

Ms Woods was one of almost 160 guests at the annual party at the Bonnington Hotel in Dublin, where attendees got a visit from Santa, a Christmas three-course meal, a gift and live entertainment. .

The volunteer-based charity was set up 45 years ago as a way to help alleviate the poverty and loneliness experienced by older people living in Ireland.

Today, it has 1,300 members and 340 volunteers.

The organisation offers a range of activities for older people such as chair yoga, bingo, social, book and technology clubs, a monthly cabaret and many more, as well as a visitation and friendly phone call service.

Husband and wife John and Dolores Boylan have been members of the organisation for 15 years after hearing about it from a friend. They are in their late 70s and live in Raheny and have encouraged others to join over the years.

“After rearing children and being at home, it was great to get somewhere with adults to sing the old songs and get up for a dance or two, maybe two or three. I enjoyed the company,” said Mrs Boylan.

John and Dolores Boylan were ‘rejuvenated’ when they attended Friends of the Elderly events. Photograph: Katie Mellett

“We had hit 65 and it’s a brick wall in your life. We went there and we came out rejuvenated,” said Mr Boylan, as “there were people there who had kids almost our age”.

“You get up and dance and the music they play, its like stepping back into the 1960s. We’re reliving our youth, so its brilliant. It’s a feel-good factor,” said Mrs Boylan.

“It helps you, believe it or not, dress up, at our age and especially as men,” said Mr Boylan. “It makes you take an interest in yourself,” agreed Mrs Boylan.

[ How to be happy as you grow older: ‘Get out and keep going’Opens in new window ]

They both enjoy how all the members can relate to each other as “everyone is in the same boat”.

“Life is good,” added Mrs Boylan.

Mary Stott, who lives in Dublin 7, has been a volunteer with Friends of the Elderly since 2021.

After completing her master’s from Trinity College Dublin in psychotherapy and working in the area for some time, she decided she wanted to work for a charity.

Volunteer Mary Stott: The organisation is ‘like a lifeline’ for older people. Photograph: Katie Mellett

Friends of the Elderly “pulled on my heartstrings” as she was raised by her grandparents in her hometown of Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan.

She described the organisation as being “like a lifeline” for older people. “Its all about inclusion, hope and togetherness,” she said.