Second recall issued for bottled water due to above normal arsenic levels

A number of types of bottled water from Aldi, Lidl, Dunnes Stores, Londis and Spar chains have been recalled over higher than normal levels of arsenic.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) have issued a recall notice for: Aldi/ Comeragh (still and sparkling water), Applegreen (still), Broderick (still), Dunnes Stores (still and sparkling and flavoured), Itica (still), Lidl (still), Londis (still), Mace (still), Macari (still), Plane (still), San Marino (still) and Spar (still).

“Arsenic was detected above the legal limit in several branded still and sparkling bottled waters,” the FSAI said. “The implicated batches are being recalled from consumers. Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.”

Retailers have been requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display a recall notice.

The FSAI said consumers are advised not to drink the implicated batches of water. “If you have consumed any of the affected batches and feel unwell, please contact your GP,” they added.

A full list with batch codes is available here. It comes after a recall earlier this week of two types of water from Spar and Londis stores.