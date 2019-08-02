Two men arrested following money laundering investigation

Gardaí investigating a multi-million euro money laundering operation searched a number of properties in Dublin on Friday and made two arrests.

The search of a premises in Drumcondra led to the recovery of 14 false IDs and investigators said “general enquires continue into the money laundering of over €3m by this organised crime gang”.

The activity has been processed through false bank accounts in Ireland and Finland in the last year, gardaí said in a statement.

A number of electronic devices were also seized and two Romanian nationals, aged 21 and 31, were arrested. They are being held under provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at Dublin’s Kevin Street Garda station.

So far 11 people have been arrested in Ireland along with a further three in Finland as part of the same investigation.

Enquires into their activities are also ongoing with the help of Irish based financial institutions, Europol and Eurojust.

Eurojust is the EU agency established to aid judicial coordination between national authorities to combat terrorism and serious organised crime.

Gardaí said Friday’s raids were conducted by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and also focused on a premises in the Dublin 8 area.

Separately, man was arrested following a seizure by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in Co Kildare on Friday.

CAB seized €53,000 in cash and a 2018 Range Rover SUV following the search of a house in Maynooth. A 27-year-old man was arrested and is being held at Lucan Garda station.