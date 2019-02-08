RTÉ ‘Mailbag’ presenter Arthur Murphy dies aged 90

RTÉ presenter Arthur Murphy, host of the popular Mailbag slot, has died at the age of 90.

The Dubliner was offered a 10-minute filler slot dealing with viewers’ letters concerning RTÉ television programmes and other issues to run for three weeks in 1982. It eventually lasted for 14 years.

Murphy continued regular ‘Email-bag’ segments on TodayFM’s The Ray D’Arcy Show and in 2016 moved with the D’Arcy team to RTÉ where he continued to present a weekly slot.

He presented a number of significant programmes on RTÉ over the years, including RTÉ’s first chat show, Visitor’s Book. He also became a producer/director, directing news and producing a weekly music show, Just For You.”

RTÉ director general Dee Forbes said: “Arthur occupies a special place in Irish broadcasting history, having brought his own unique brand of warmth, respect and wit to his appearances on air, not least with Mailbag which became such a popular programme for so long among Irish viewers.

“He had such a distinguished career in broadcasting in Ireland and the UK, something he clearly loved,” Ms Forbes said.

“That he continued to broadcast with the same unique delivery and wit to the very end is testament to his professionalism and to his popularity. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family and his many friends, both in RTÉ and across the world of broadcasting.”

The broadcaster was pre-deceased by his wife Patricia and is survived by his sons Shane and Mark.