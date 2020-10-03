Review of Leaving Cert grades sees 6,100 students given improved marks

Some 6,100 students have been awarded improved Leaving Cert marks following a review of the calculated grades system.

The Department of Education and Skills said it will reopen the student Calculated Grades portal at 6pm and all students who are due to receive corrected, higher grades, will be able to access their revised results.

Outlining the findings of the review Minister for Education Norma Foley said:

5,408 students will receive a higher grade, by one grade band, in one subject.

621 students will receive a higher grade, by one grade band, in two subjects.

71 students will receive a higher grade, by one grade band, in three or more subjects.

Overall, 6,870 grades will increase affecting 6,100 students.

She said 614 schools and other centres recognised to hold the Leaving Certificate will have one or more upgraded results.

No student will receive a lower grade.

Following the finding of errors in the code used by the Calculated Grades national standardisation process, the Minister for Education commissioned Education Testing Services (ETS) to provide an independent expert opinion on the coding.

It raised two issues. The first was an error which occurred in the use of data, where a student did not sit all three core subjects at Junior Cycle.

In those cases, the system was meant to use the average national Junior Cycle score, in the missing subject, of the group of students who took their Leaving Certificate in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Instead, it chose that student’s next best subject for inclusion in the group computation.

The second issue raised by ETS was how the algorithm treated students’ marks at the extreme ends of the scale.

ETS noted that the treatment did not exactly match what is described in the national standardisation group’s report, and confirmed that this does not have any meaningful impact on results.

This issue relates to those students whose marks are 99 per cent and above, and those whose marks are one per cent and below. The ETS statement says a student could not have received a lower grade as a result of this issue.

“Last week I expressed my regret to students for what had happened. I want to reiterate that today,” Ms Foley said.

She pointed out that this year’s Leaving Cert students had had “an exceptionally difficult year. I’m sorry for that. And I’m sorry this last week delivered more uncertainty”.

Last week the department has defended its decision to hire Canadian firm Polymetrika, which The Minister said was responsible for the coding error which resulted in wrong grades being issued.

It was paid a total of €163,000 by the Department of Education without a tendering process.

The department said a full procurement process did not take place because there was “insufficient time” to do so.

The registered address for Polymetrika International Inc - 150 Hinchey Avenue - is a residential home in Ottawa, according to company records.