Red Arrows fly over Dublin ahead of Bray Air Display

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows offered a preview of their air display to Dubliners on Saturday night as they carried out a fly past along the River Liffey.

The 11 jet aircraft flew along the River Liffey at about 7.50pm on Saturday in preparation for landing at the Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel.

The Red Arrows, which is one of the world’s top aerobatic display teams, are in Ireland to take part in the Bray Air Display on Sunday. The aircraft flew in formation through the skies of the city centre.

The Talbot Memorial bridge was expected to offer the best view of the aircraft as they flew overhead.

The Red Arrow RAF aerobatic team is made up of pilots, engineers and support staff who fly Hawk fast-jets. The team have been displaying their aerobatic skills since 1965 and have also taken part in operational tours in Libya and Afghanistan.