Papal apology for clerical abuse ‘needs to be more than sorry’

Archbishop Eamon Martin has said that any apology Pope Francis makes to clerical sex abuse victims during his visit to Ireland “needs to be more than ‘we’re sorry’”.

The Catholic Primate of All Ireland said he expects the Pope to meet victims of clerical sex abuse during his visit to Dublin.

Pope Francis arrives in Dublin on August 25th for a visit based around the World Meeting of Families, and he will also go to Knock, Co Mayo, during the 36-hour visit.

Speaking to the BBC, Archbishop Martin said he would be “surprised” if the pontiff did not meet abuse victims.

Describing clerical sex abuse as “sinful and criminal”, he said: “I would like to think that the Pope will meet with survivors of abuse but will also address this issue in some way during his presence among us.

“I’m not sure what his words will be, and I’m not sure that a simple apology is what survivors of abuse want,” Archbishop Martin said, adding: “They themselves are on record in recent days as saying they want action.

“They say they want to know that the Church accepts that abuse within the Church was systemic, that it was facilitated and that this will happen no more.

“If he expresses an apology, it needs to be more than ‘we’re sorry’,” Archbishop Martin said.

“I think he will reach out, he will try to express the grave sorrow of the Church. But I think people want more than that,” he told the BBC.

The archbishop’s comments come as the Vatican expressed “shame and sorrow” for sex abuse by priests in its first response to a US grand jury report published last Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania grand jury found that more than 1,000 children in six dioceses there had been molested by 300 Catholic priests over the past 70 years while senior church officials took steps to cover it up. The grand jury said it believed the “real number” of abused children there might be “in the thousands”.