One ticket bought in Co Galway scoops €7.3 million in Lotto draw

The winning ticket which scooped a jackpot of over €7 million in Saturday night’s Lotto draw was sold in Co Galway.

The National Lottery said it will reveal the name of the store which sold the winning ticket in coming days.

“With a jackpot win of this magnitude, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this €7.3 million win sink in,” it said.

The winning numbers were 3, 7, 18, 36, 40 and 42 while the bonus number was 16.