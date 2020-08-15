Investigation under way after body found in Dublin house fire

A person has died following a house fire in Crumlin on Friday night.

Gardaí and fire services were called to the house fire at Stannaway Avenue in Crumlin, Dublin 12 on Fridayabout 9pm.

A body was discovered inside the house after the fire was brought under control by Dublin Fire Brigade and the person’s death was pronounced a short time later.

Gardaí have preserved the scene for investigation and in order to establish what caused the fire. The body will be moved to the Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall where a post mortem will take place by the State pathologist.

The results of the post mortem and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of the investigation, said a statement from an Garda Síochána.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Crumlin Garda station and anyone with information to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01-666 6244, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.