Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Co Limerick

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Co Limerick on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on the R519 at Ballykevin, near Kilmeedy, at around 4pm.

“The motorcyclist, a male in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene and has since been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

“The driver of the car, an adult female, was assessed at the scene and did not require immediate hospital treatment.”

The road was partially closed to preserve it for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions were in place on Sunday evening between Ballykevin and Kilmeedy village.

An Garda Síochána appealed to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision to contact Newcastlewest Garda station on (069) 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

“Road users with camera footage (including dashcam) from that section of road during the relevant period are also asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.”

The incident comes after five young people were killed in a collision in Co Louth on Saturday night and brings the number of deaths on the State’s roads this year to 158, an increase of 11 on the same period last year.