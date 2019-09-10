Nóra Quoirin ‘gifted others with immeasurable love and joy’, mourners told

Nóra Quoirin “gifted others with immeasurable love and joy”, mourners at a farewell service in Belfast marking the teenager’s life have been told.

Father Eddie O’Donnell told all those present at St Brigid’s church in South Belfast that Nóra, “this most special child, this most loved and loving child, has endowed us all with an extraordinary parting gift”.

He said he hoped that all would leave the service “with a renewed conviction that in the end love bears all things, endures all things.”

Fifteen-year-old Nóra, who had special needs, went missing during a family holiday in Malaysia on 4th August.

Her unclothed body was found after a 10-day search, approximately 2.5km from the Dusun rainforest resort where the family were staying.

A postmortem examination revealed Nora died from internal bleeding probably caused by hunger and stress after spending a week in the jungle. A postmortem on her body found no evidence of foul play.

The daughter of an Irish mother and a French father, the Quoirin family had been living in London for approximately 20 years. Nóra’s mother, Meabh Quoirin (nee Agnew), is from Belfast, and Nóra was baptised in the same church in which her farewell service took place.

Nóra’s body was cremated at a private service in Roselawn cemetery in Belfast early on Tuesday morning. Her ashes were brought to the church in a white box, which was placed in front of the altar beside her photograph. They were sprinkled with holy water and incense before being brought from the church to Milltown cemetery for burial.

The Quoirin family arrived at the funeral shielded from public view. Among those who attended the farewell service were the Lord Mayor of Belfast, John Finucane, and the former MP for South Belfast, Dr Alistair McDonnell of the SDLP.

The majority of those who were attended were relatives, neighbours and friends of the extended Quoirin-Agnew family.

The farewell service was concelebrated by Fr Eddie O’Donnell, the parish priest of St Brigid’s, and Nóra’s grand-uncle, Father Pat Kelly.

Fr O’Donnell said that “15 years ago, on a joy filled afternoon, [her parents] Meabh and Sebastien, together with all the family, came to this Church and carried Nora to the Baptismal Font.”

She was, he said, a bearer of the Holy Spirit, as was show by “her gentleness and her innocence.” Nóra was very special, he said. “She, as we all know, depended greatly on others but, Nóra in turn, gifted others with immeasurable love and joy; before such an ability we can only feel gratitude.”

Today we return to St Brigid’s, he said, “united in the unspeakable pain of Nóra’s tragic death, united too in wordless sympathy for Nóra’s family.

“I ask myself, as surely you must do, ‘What is the meaning of this terrible pain that has been inflicted on Nóra’s family?’

“We have, have we not, found ourselves wondering if God is good and has for us the love that no human love can match, why then is there such suffering in our world?

“We do not understand, and our stumbling words are so terribly inadequate.”

Fr O’Donnell referred to the ten days which had been spent searching for Nóra. “For 10 days,” he said, “the world was united with Meabh and Sebastien imploring that you be attentive to the voice of our pleading. But our prayer for Nóra’s safe return was not answered. We simply ask ‘why? Why, O Lord, why? Where are you in these the darkest of days’?”

In the pain of this moment, he said, “in the shadow of Nóra’s death, we raise our eyes to the Crucifix.

“We who grieve for Nóra hold her memory in love believing that all the bonds of love and affection which bind us together throughout our lives do not unravel with death,” he said.

“Meabh and Sebastien, [her sister] Innes and [her brother] Maurice, remember Nora’s love for you, and know that she still loves you, and as you continue to love her, love one another”, he said.

In a death notice published by Funeral Times, the Quoirin & Agnew families said they had “ been overwhelmed by people’s generosity.

“If anyone would like to make further donations, they can give to the Lucie Blackman Trust to help fund the launch of their services for other Irish families in similar circumstances, in Nóra’s memory,” they said.