President Michael D Higgins says Gaza is tragic period of world history

President Michael D Higgins spoke about the effects of his recent stroke during his subsequent appearance at Croke Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

President Michael D Higgins has described the conflict in Gaza as a “tragic period” in the world’s history.

Speaking on Saturday he said: “We must all be very, very careful. We are at the realm of non-accountability.”

Amid the ongoing conflict, Gaza City and its surrounding areas are now officially suffering from famine, the United Nations’ Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) announced on Friday.

As the 84-year-old prepares to hand over the presidential role he has held for the last 14 years following the forthcoming election, he said: “The realm of unaccountability is the most serious threat to democracy.

“At the back of [the threat] is the unaccountable role of technology and that you can shift it up to the arms race without taking into account the fundamental distinction with humanity itself.

“You can’t use the genocide [in Gaza] that is taking place as a distraction from the neglected political issues.

“There should be a global reassertion of the importance of the General Assembly when it comes to humanitarian access with United Nations support.”

The General Assembly is the UN’s main policymaking organ and provides a forum for multilateral discussion on the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations for all member states.

Mr Higgins recounted how he sat with people in tents in Gaza and the West Bank during a visit to the Palestinian territories.

“One of the things that moved me most was reading a medical report that showed that Palestinian children are more traumatised by the humiliation of their parents than by the death of either. We are at a moral choice.”

He was speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Second Captains Saturday programme where he discussed his recent health with hosts Eoin McDevitt and Ciarán Murphy.

“I had a stroke on the 29th of February last year. I spent eight days in hospital and I had very good treatment from the physiotherapists and from everyone,” he said.

“So I didn’t cancel [any events] but I can assure you I’m not flying up and down the steps [at Croke Park during the All-Ireland Senior Hurling and Football finals] to the same speed. But the point is I also used sticks and my stroke was on my left side. I’m mostly back but my balance is risky.”

Asked how he will feel leaving Áras an Uachtaráin later this year, he quipped: “All I know is that I’m hearing talks about boxes and skips. The great move is taking place.

“I’ll still be working on projects regarding the elimination of violence against women and I would like to keep working with Travellers.”

He diplomatically declined to comment on what he would like to see from his successor. “Well I couldn’t possibly speak about that [but] I want to leave the place looking all right.”