Man who was beaten after entering unoccupied house charged with burglary

A 27 year old man who received a ferocious beating after he entered an unoccupied house in Cork has been remanded in custody after he was charged with burglary.

Karl O’Brien appeared with two black and swollen eyes and other injuries including cuts and bruises to his face when he was charged at Cork District Court on Monday with a burglary on Sunday.

Mr O’Brien, a native of Dublin but with an address at St Helen’s in Blarney, was charged with a burglary at a house at Churchfield Avenue in Cork city on September 9th.

Det Garda Mick Dolan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that he arrested Mr O’Brien at Cork University Hospital where he was receiving treatment for his injuries.

Det Garda Dolan said that Mr O’Brien made no reply to the charge and that gardai were seeking a remand in custody as they feared that Mr O’Brien would not stand trial if granted bail.

Asked by Judge Olann Kelleher for an outline of the alleged facts in the case, Det Garda Dolan said the state would allege Mr O’Brien and an accomplice kicked in the door of a house in Churchfield.

The house was not occupied at the time but Mr O’Brien and his accomplice were confronted by a number of people who had seen them enter the house, the court was told.

“There was an altercation with a number of unknown people and he sustained injuries which are visible. He got treatment in hospital overnight,” said Det Garda Dolan.

Det Garda Dolan said that he believed that Mr O’Brien would not turn up if granted bail but Mr O’Brien took the stand and said that he would abide by any bail conditions imposed by the court.

Insp John Deasy cross-examined Mr O’Brien and put him to that would not turn up in court for trial if granted bail as he was “off the rails” but this was strongly disputed by Mr O’Brien.

“How am I off the rails? I got a smack in the head with a hammer a few days ago,” said Mr O’Brien who told the court he had developed an addiction to Valium following a head injury some years ago.

Mr O’Brien’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer said that his client had attended an addiction treatment centre at Bruree, Co Limerick for treatment, followed by a period residing at St. Helen’s in Blarney.

Mr Buttimer put it to his client that gardaí were concerned he would not show up in court if granted bail and Mr O’Brien said that he would turn up as he did not wish to lose his apartment.

“I live out in Blarney. I am going to turn up. I am trying to get my life back on track. I have my own apartment. If I lose it I am back to square one – to hostels and addiction.”

Judge Kelleher refused Mr O’Brien bail and remanded him in custody to appear in court on September 18th to allow time for gardaí to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.