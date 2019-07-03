Man to be charged with murder of Denis Donaldson

A man is to be charged with the murder of former Sinn Féin official and British agent Denis Donaldson.

Mr Donaldson was shot dead at a remote cottage on the outskirts of Glenties in Co Donegal on April 14th, 2006. He was 55.

He had left Northern Ireland and had been living in Glenties since being exposed as an MI5 agent the previous year.

Although a number of arrests have been made in connection with the overall investigation into Mr Donaldson’s murder, nobody has ever been charged.

Garda Superintendent Michael Finan told the 23rd adjourned sitting of the inquest into Mr Donaldson’s death at Letterkenny Courthouse on Wedesday that he has now received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the case.

“Acting on those directions proceedings have been instituted against an individual for the murder of Denis Donaldson,” he said. “A warrant has recently been obtained from the Special Criminal Court for the arrest of an individual for the purpose of taking him before that court, where he is to be charged with Mr Donaldson’s murder.

“That is as much detail as I can provide in this matter at present.”

Stephen Byrne, barrister for the Garda Commissioner, said the issue for the coroner’s court was now the length of time the case should be adjourned for.

He added that any criminal proceedings could be erratic and nobody knew what was going to happen with this particular case.

Coroner Dr Denis McCauley acknowledged Mr Byrne’s experience of criminal matters and adjourned the case until September 23rd next year.

Dr McCauley added: “This is a case that has been going on for quite a while and there has been doubt expressed about the validity and veracity of the Garda investigation and I would like to commend the Garda investigation.

“At all stages I have been comfortable that the Garda investigation has been active and I would like to compliment them and I’m sure the family would like to join me in commending the gardaí.”

Ciaran Shields. solicitor for the Donaldson family, said that it was no secret the individual to be charged in connection with Mr Donaldson’s murder was currently serving a long sentence outside the State.

Mr Shields said he estimated it will be at least a decade before that sentence was completed and the man could be extradited to Ireland for trial for Mr Donaldson’s murder.

Mr Donaldson’s widow was now in her 70s and potential witnesses in the case were also getting older, he said.