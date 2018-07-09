Man to appear in court in Limerick over drugs find

A man is due to appear in court in Limerick this morning charged in connection with the seizure of Cannabis herb valued at €200,000 in Murroe, Limerick on Saturday.

Gardaí said the arrest was part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Limerick area.

The man in his 30s was arrested in connection with this investigation and was detained at Henry Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 - Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.