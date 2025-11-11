Dell Technologies partners with Studio Ulster to boost virtual entertainment production

Under the deal, Studio Ulster will have access to advanced AI and data infrastructure that will support the creation of immersive digital environments for film, TV, gaming and virtual experiences

Tech giant Dell Technologies is to collaborate with virtual production company Studio Ulster to develop state-of-the-art production facilities, support advanced production and fuel the studio’s growth.

The company already has a £72 million (€82 million) virtual production facility in Belfast, developed by Ulster University in partnership with Belfast Harbour Commission and supported by Northern Ireland Screen. It offers advanced virtual production technologies and is home to CoSTAR Screen Lab, an integrated R&D lab.

Under the deal, Studio Ulster will have access to advanced AI and data infrastructure that will support the creation of immersive digital environments for film, TV, gaming and virtual experiences.

As part of the collaboration, Dell PowerEdge servers will provide computing power for complex and resource-intensive workloads of virtual production, and the tech giant’s AI capabilities will help the studio deliver cutting-edge virtual production solutions. That includes supporting next-generation data management, such as intensive motion capture and 3D/4D scanning workflows.

“As we expand our virtual production capabilities, having the right infrastructure to manage intensive computational workloads is essential,” said Prof Declan Keeney, chief executive of Studio Ulster. “From managing terabytes of daily data to unlocking AI’s potential, Dell’s solutions are integral to how we’re using technology to develop cutting-edge solutions within the entertainment industry.”

[ And action! A slick new film studio makes Belfast, Co Antrim, an A-list location for HollywoodOpens in new window ]

The new deal builds on existing relationship with Ulster University that covers health, life sciences and digital media, and will enable the company to meet the demand for high-quality, AI-enhanced content.

“With AI transformation accelerating, Dell is empowering businesses across the island of Ireland to seamlessly adopt AI, drive faster insights, improve efficiency and accelerate business outcomes,” said Mark Hopkins, general manager of Ireland and Northern Ireland with Dell Technologies.

“Together with Studio Ulster, we’re pioneering advancements in creative production, film-making and immersive experiences for global audiences.”