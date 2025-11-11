Clanwilliam profit rose ahead of $450m acquisition

Healthcare technology company Clanwilliam saw revenue and profit rise in the year before it was bought by global private equity company TA Associates.

The company, which is now being rebranded and launched as Lanas Healthcare Technologies with more than $115 million of acquisition funding, saw revenues rise to €103 million in 2024. That was up more than 7 per cent from €96 million the year before, with operating profit rising 10 per cent to €29.73 million.

Pretax profit at the Irish-founded company, which specialises in electronic healthcare record technology, was €11.34 million, almost double the €6.52 million recorded in 2023.

The company employed almost 1,000 people at the end of 2024, with a wage bill of €33.3 million and pensions and social security costs of a further €3 million.

Clanwilliam, which was founded by Howard Beggs, was bought by TA in March 2025 in a deal worth around $450 million. The new entity Lanas now has a dedicated pool of funding it intends to deploy to acquire, scale and support healthcare technologies internationally as part of its expansion plan.

Lanas, which is headquartered in Dublin, has customers in more than 20 countries, with 19 offices on three continents and has annual revenues of more than $120 million.

“Lanas has launched with Clanwilliam as part of its foundation, providing immediate scale and a three-decade track record of quality, reliability and innovation in its products and services,” said Mr Beggs, chief executive of Lanas.

”Our goal is to triple the size of the business through organic growth and targeted acquisitions in our core vertical market segments. We already have a very active M&A roadmap and expect further acquisitions to be announced in the months ahead.”

It will focus on its core pharmacy, primary and community care, specialists, care platforms, and medical communications markets, with its main geographical markets located in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

