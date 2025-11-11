Aviva renews stadium deal with IRFU and FAI for next five years

Aviva Ireland has renewed its naming rights deal for the Aviva Stadium for five years with the IRFU and the FAI. At the announcement were Irish rugby internationals Joe McCarthy and Brittany Hogan and Irish football internationals John Egan and Jamie Finn

Insurance company Aviva has renewed its naming rights deal for the Aviva Stadium in Ballsbridge, Dublin for another five years, in an agreement with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

The value of the deal has not been disclosed but it is believed that the cost is about €26 million across the five years, according to sponsorship industry sources.

This is likely to make it the most valuable sports-related sponsorship in the Irish market.

Aviva has held the naming rights for the 51,000-capacity Lansdowne Road stadium since its reopening in May 2010 following a €410 million refurbishment of the arena, which included a €191 million grant from the State.

That was a 10-year deal that was renewed in 2018 for a five-year period beginning in July 2020. This latest extension of the agreement will take the sponsorship out to 2030.

As part of this renewal, Aviva will also continue its long-standing partnerships with the IRFU and FAI, remaining as an official sponsor of the Irish men’s rugby team and the men’s and women’s football teams for a further five years.

The All Blacks perform the Haka before their clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, on November 13th, 2021. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

In addition, the general insurance company will continue its support of the IRFU’s Mini Rugby National Festival and the FAI’s In Her Boots education and awareness programme.

Aviva will also receive additional branding opportunities within the stadium under the new deal.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Declan O’Rourke, CEO of Aviva Insurance Ireland described the naming rights deal as an “iconic sponsorship” for Aviva, with 98 per cent awareness of the rights deal among its customers here.

“It builds our brand and brings visibility and awareness, people who know we sponsor it trust us more, and when it comes to buying products they tend to select us more,” he said.

“We greatly value our association with this iconic sporting venue and our national rugby and football teams.”

IRFU CEO Kevin Potts said the association was “delighted” that Aviva had agreed a new deal out to 2030. “This renewal not only supports our national teams but also the grassroots programmes that inspire the next generation of players across the country,” he said.

David Courell, CEO of the FAI, said the extension of the rights agreement was “hugely positive” for Irish football.

“Aviva’s commitment extends beyond the stadium through their vital support of our In Her Boots programme, which plays a key role in developing women’s and girls’ football,” he said.

In the past 15 years, Aviva Stadium has hosted more than 350 major events attended by over 11.5 million people.

The stadium is home to the Irish men’s football and rugby teams, and will host games at the Uefa Euro 2028 soccer championship.

Last weekend it hosted the FAI Cup Final, won by Shamrock Rovers, and the Ireland-Japan men’s rugby international while this week it will play host to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal team and a rugby international with Australia.

During the term of the last sponsorship, the Republic’s women’s team’s match against Northern Ireland drew a record crowd of 35,944 in 2023. In rugby, there was a victory over the All Blacks in 2021.

Aviva said the success of its Dublin stadium sponsorship had “paved the way” for a long-term partnership with Factory International and Manchester City Council in 2023, which saw the UK arm of the insurer secure the naming rights to Aviva Studios, an arts, culture and music venue.

