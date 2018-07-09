Flies, dripping grease and unidentifiable dirt found in food firms

A high volume of live and dead flies in one premises, grease dripping from an extraction canopy onto a dishwasher in another, “unidentifiable dirt” on a container of coffee and insects in bags of powdered ingredients were just some of the reasons restaurants fell foul of food safety inspectors last month.

Inspectors from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued eight Closure Orders under national and EU regulations last month.

The Little Italy takeaway on Irish Street in Bunclody Co Wexford was issued with an order under the FSAI Act, 1998 as was India’s Taste takeaway in Bridgewater Hall in Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1.

The Roshan Restaurant and Takeaway on Besser Drive in Clondalkin was also issued with an closure order as was Sal’s restaurant and café on Main Street in Borris-in-Ossory Co Laois.

Four Closure Orders were served under the EC Regulations. Lyndon’s Kitchen on Main Street, in Balla, Co Mayo and a Just Baked storeroom adjacent to a bakery on the Barcastle Industrial Estate, Springfield Road, Castlebar, Co Mayo were also closed.

One closure order served on Andrews takeaway on Main Street, Shankill, Co Dublin while the food preparation area of Sheeran’s in Coolrain, Mountrath, Co Laois was also closed.

Other reasons cited by the FSAI for Enforcement Orders being issued included cooling records not being maintained for foods cooked ahead of service, staff toilet not clean, cobwebs on store room walls and ceilings containing both dead and live insects no pest control procedures in place, inadequate handwashing facilities.

FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said that by not complying with food safety legislation, food businesses were putting consumer health at risk.

“It is disappointing to see such a high number of Enforcement Orders for a second month running,” she said.

“Food businesses must recognise that they are legally bound to ensure the food they serve is safe to eat. We are now into our third week of exceptional weather and high temperatures. Every effort must be made to ensure high standards of hygiene and pest control remain in place and that foods are stored at appropriate temperatures,” she said.

Dr Byrne also urged food businesses to check that their fridges were not impacted by the hot weather and to monitor temperatures frequently every day.

She stressed every food business had an obligation to ensure “they have a robust food safety management system in place to ensure non-compliance issues and breaches of food safety legislation do not occur”, Dr Byrne concluded.

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website at www.fsai.ie.

Closure Orders and Improvement Orders will remain listed on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with Prohibition Orders being listed for a period of one month.