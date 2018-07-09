What’s planned for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Dublin visit?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, more commonly known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will arrive in Dublin on Tuesday for a two-day trip to Ireland.

The pair’s short Irish trip, which is “at the request of her Majesty’s Government”, was announced by Kensington Palace last month .

The Palace tweeted that the newlyweds were “looking forward to learning more about Ireland’s history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country’s future”.

Harry and Meghan are scheduled to visit Croke Park and the Book of Kells at Trinity College and will meet with President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the trip from Tuesday, July 10th to Wednesday, July 11th. It will be their first official trip to Ireland since they became husband and wife in May.

They will visit the Famine Memorial on Custom House Quay before moving on to EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum, where they will learn of the millions of Irish people who have emigrated across the world.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, in London, June 26th, 2018. Photograph: John Stillwell/Pool via Reuters

The Duke and Duchess are expected to visit DogPatch Labs while in the CHQ building, a curated start-up hub where they will meet children and young people taking part in free coding workshops.

The pair will also attend a summer garden party at the British ambassador’s residence where they will meet people from across Ireland’s arts, sports, military and social enterprise sectors.

The couple leave Dublin on Wednesday afternoon and are due back in Britain ahead of kick-off of the World Cup semi-final match between England and Croatia.

A spokeswoman for An Garda Síochána said a “comprehensive policing and security plan” is in place for all events attended by gardaí but that she was unable to discuss the details of the couple’s visit to Dublin for operation reasons..

The programme follows Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s visit to Cork and Kerry last month. In 2011 Queen Elizabeth became the first British Monarch to visit Ireland since her grandfather King George V’s visit in 1911.