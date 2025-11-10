Man (60s) critically injured after incident in Drumlish, Co Longford

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a seriously injured man in Drumlish. Photograph: Alan Betson

An Garda Síochána are appealing for information after a man was found with serious injuries in Co Longford, at the weekend.

The man, aged in his 60s, is in a critical condition in hospital following an incident in Drumlish on Saturday.

“Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man with serious injuries in Drumlish, Co Longford, on 8th November 2025,” the force said in a statement on Monday night.

“At approximately 7:30pm on that date, the man aged in his 60s was taken by ambulance to Mullingar General Hospital, where his condition is described as critical.”

Gardaí said the man’s last known movements were at Corrabawn outside the village at about 7pm on Wednesday, November 5th.

A Garda technical examination was carried at the scene where the man was found.

Gardaí at Longford station are appealing to anyone with information about the matter to contact them on (043) 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

They have asked that road users with relevant camera footage from the Corrabawn/Mohill road/Drumlish area from between 7pm on last Wednesday and 6.30pm on Saturday to make it available.