Man released without charge after Donegal crash leaves two dead

A man in his 20s who was arrested following a car crash in Bundoran, Co Donegal, which left two people dead and three seriously injured on Sunday, has been released without charge.

A woman in her 20s, who was critically injured, is being transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

Two men in their 20s who were seriously injured in the collision are continuing to receive treatment at Sligo University Hospital.

The local coroner has been notified and post-mortems will be carried out on the two deceased at the mortuary in Sligo University Hospital on Monday.

An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda Station and investigating gardaí­ are liaising with the PSNI as part of their enquiries.

The road at the crash site has been reopened to traffic, while gardaí­ are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A man in his 20 presented himself to gardaí in Ballyshannon on Sunday

The single vehicle crash happened in Bundoran at 3.25am.

Forensic investigators are currently on the scene and the road at Eastend has been closed to traffic.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact gardaí in Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071- 9858530.