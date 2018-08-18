Garda swoop nets cocaine haul in Drimnagh area of Dublin

Cocaine with a street value in excess of €64,000 has been seized by gardaí who netted the haul after searching a house in the Drimnagh area of Dublin.

Investigating officers from Crumlin seized the contraband narcotic and arrested one man during an operation this afternoon.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin 12 area the house was targeted by the Crumlin Drugs Unit. During the search €14,000 worth of cannabis herb was also discovered. Officers also confiscated €7,500 in cash.

The 25-year-old man was arrested following the seizure and is being detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Sundrive Road Garda station. He can be detained for up to seven days.

Investigations are ongoing.