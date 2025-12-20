Munster hope to avoid getting bogged down against Ospreys

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Munster, Brewery Field, Saturday, 5.30pm – Live on Premier Sports

Two teams at opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of results but closer than the URC league table might suggest, specifically when it comes to the likely nature of this tussle.

The Ospreys welcome back Wales internationals Dan Edwards, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Rhys Davies, James Ratti and Harri Deaves, while Owen Watkin and Morgan Morris make their first starts after long-term injury. Dewi Lake captains the side, while the pacy Keelan Giles is emblematic of the speed and football that lurks in the backline.

However, the primary test for a Munster side that shows six changes and two positional switches from the victory over Gloucester in the Champions Cup last weekend, is a rigorous evaluation of the set piece and the breakdown.

The Irish provincial side have ongoing scrum and lineout issues that have enabled one or two previous opponents to squeeze them for penalties and turnovers. A cloying, heavy surface in Bridgend, a wet ball and some rain forecast all serve to indicate that the set piece will have a substantial bearing on the outcome.

Despite the absence of captain Tadhg Beirne, scrumhalf Craig Casey and centre Dan Kelly (calf), Munster can field a strong team. Calvin Nash is back after injury, the midfield partnership of Tom Farrell and Alex Nankivell is restored, Shane Daly offers a strong aerial threat on cross-kick among his other qualities, while fullback Mike Haley is happily restored to fitness and form.

It’s been slightly puzzling over the years that the 31-year-old has won just a single Ireland cap, a reflection of the quality of his rivals rather than any shortcomings on Haley’s part. He’s been consistently excellent for much of his career at Munster.

Jack Crowley, also in fine fettle, will hope that his pack can give him a reasonable platform. Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Combes have been standout players, while there is plenty of grunt in the tight five and those who’ll replace them from the bench. Young Munster’s Conor Bartley (29) offers a reminder that if you’re good enough, you’re young enough.

Munster’s head coach Clayton McMillan spoke about how he anticipated the game unfolding in explaining a six-two split on the bench. A key for the visitors will be to not get bogged down or perhaps dragged into an arm/mud wrestle up front. Munster possess the talent to play every which way, once there is a solid set piece foundation.

Ospreys: M Nagy: D Kasende, E Boshoff, O Watkin, K Giles; D Edwards, R Morgan-Williams; S n Thomas, D Lake (capt), R Henry: R Davies, R Smith; J Ratti, H Deaves, M Morris. Replacements: S Parry, C Jones, T Botha, H Sutton, M Morse, K Hardy, K Williams, J Walsh.

Munster: M Haley: C Nash, T Farrell, A Nankivell, S Daly: J Crowley, P Patterson; J Loughman, N Scannell, M Ala’alatoa: J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue (capt), A Kendellen, G Coombes. Replacements: L Barron, M Milne, C Bartley, E Edogbo, T Ahern, E Coughlan, JJ Hanrahan, J Hodnett.

Referee: S Grove-White (Scotland)