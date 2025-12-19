Ireland

Lengthy delays on M1 motorway caused by five-vehicle collision

Woman (80s) treated for serious injuries after incident that forced total northbound closure

Emergency services attended a multivehicle collision between junction 7 and 8 of the northbound M1 shortly before midday on Friday.
Emergency services attended a multivehicle collision between junction 7 and 8 of the northbound M1 shortly before midday on Friday.
Conor Pope
Fri Dec 19 2025 - 19:341 MIN READ

A woman in her 80s has been hospitalised after suffering serious injuries in a five-vehicle crash on the northbound artery of the M1 between Julianstown and Duleek on Friday.

A section of the road was closed for much of the afternoon leading to long tailbacks and lengthy delays as people started travelling in advance of the extended Christmas break.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the serious multi-vehicle collision between Junction 7 and Junction 8 shortly before midday.

The woman was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment of her injuries which have been described as serious.

READ MORE

Opposition TDs lose legal challenge over ‘super junior’ ministers sitting at Cabinet

Inside Tommy Robinson’s world: Leader of Britain’s right-wing nationalist upsurge

Matt Williams: As news of the horrors at Bondi broke, I was frantically calling my daughter

Tributes paid as ‘amazing teacher’ and talented Meath GAA player dies in Australia

A garda spokesman said the “nature of the collision required a full closure of the M1 northbound” to allow for a technical examination of the scene.

The roadside investigation was expedited by gardaí given the location of the incident and the impact it was having on northbound traffic.

The road has since been fully reopened.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Conor Pope

Conor Pope

Conor Pope is Consumer Affairs Correspondent, Pricewatch Editor