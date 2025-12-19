Lengthy delays on M1 motorway caused by five-vehicle collision

Emergency services attended a multivehicle collision between junction 7 and 8 of the northbound M1 shortly before midday on Friday.

A woman in her 80s has been hospitalised after suffering serious injuries in a five-vehicle crash on the northbound artery of the M1 between Julianstown and Duleek on Friday.

A section of the road was closed for much of the afternoon leading to long tailbacks and lengthy delays as people started travelling in advance of the extended Christmas break.

The woman was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment of her injuries which have been described as serious.

A garda spokesman said the “nature of the collision required a full closure of the M1 northbound” to allow for a technical examination of the scene.

The roadside investigation was expedited by gardaí given the location of the incident and the impact it was having on northbound traffic.

The road has since been fully reopened.