Man killed and another seriously injured in road traffic collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Waterford.

The incident occurred on the N25 Waterford at Carroll’s Cross, Tramore, at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

A man in his 70s was fatally injured when his car was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary in Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem is expected to take place.

A man in his twenties who was driving the second car received serious but non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to Cork University Hospital. A passenger who was in the second car was uninjured.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene is underway and the road remains closed.

Diversions are currently in place and traffic from Dungarvan/Waterford, using the N25 are advised to divert via Portlaw / Kilmacthomas.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051-391620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.