Man injured after hatchet attack in Co Offaly

A man was injured in a hatchet attack in Co Offaly in the early hours of Friday morning.

The man suffered non life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by another man wielding a hatchet at a house in Daingean at about 1am.

The victim, who is known to gardaí, suffered injuries to his shoulder during the attack, which began at the house and continued into the town’s Main Street. A woman and two children who were in the house at the time were unharmed.

Gardaí sealed off the crime scene and were conducting door to door inquiries on Friday morning.

Investigating gardaí are waiting to interview the injured man, who is recovering from his wounds at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

They are appealing to anyone with information to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.