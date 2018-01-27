Man in his 40s dies in Co Mayo house fire

A man in his 40s has died overnight in a house fire in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

He had been living in an apartment on Castle Street known as the old Erris Hotel.

The alarm was raised by neighbouring flat dwellers who rushed to the man’s

assistance.

There was extensive smoke damage in the room where the body was

found.

Firemen rushed to the scene and prevented the fire from taking hold.

The man’s remains have been removed to Mayo University Hospital where a

post mortem will take place.