A powerful set of available AI tools will help improve the resilience of much of Ireland ageing infrastructure, which is increasingly exposed due to increased floods, storms and other climate-related disasters, according to Deloitte consultancy firm.

The newly reviewed National Development Plan (NDP) “offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to future-proof Ireland’s infrastructure” but AI needs to be widely deployed, said Stephen Prendiville, Deloitte Ireland’s infrastructure and sustainability lead. Kevin O’Sullivan has the details.

The Oasis double-header in Croke Park at the weekend has been credited with a more than 9 per cent increase in consumer spend by fintech platform Revolut.

The sold-out gigs on Saturday and Sunday marked the first time the band had played in Ireland since Slane in 2009, resulting in spending not seen since American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift played at the Aviva Stadium in June last year.

Revolut said card spend climbed by more than 9 per cent in Dublin when compared with the previous weekend, while the volume of transactions rose by over 8 per cent. Colin Gleeson reports.

Have you been asked your current salary at a job interview, but not been told what the new role pays? Do you suspect the guy sitting next to you is earning more? What about a colleague’s swish new car – is he getting a sneaky car allowance?

Secrecy around pay in companies is rife, and it often disadvantages women. New European Union (EU) pay transparency rules will lift the lid on practices that unfairly reward some employees over others. So what will it mean for you? Joanne Hunt has some answers.

The maker of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin plans to double down on its investment in the United States in spite of the impact of US President Donald Trump’s 15 per cent tariff on imported EU goods.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Pat Rigney, co-founder of the Shed Distillery in Co Leitrim with his wife Denise, said the company will invest heavily to grow its position in the US market.

“We’ll be increasing our investment in marketing, we’ll be increasing our innovation and we’ll be spending more time in the marketplace here. This is not a time for armchair marketing, you have to be on the streets and you have to support your partners,” he said. Ciarán Hancock reports.

What does talk of the US government taking a direct stake in Intel mean for its Leixlip plant, wonders John McManus in his Wednesday column. It looks likely that it will, at best, be left to wither on the vine as future investment is focused on boosting manufacturing capacity in the US. Alternatively, Donald Trump could change his mind in the morning.

Around 130 jobs could be lost after the Leprino Foods Company said it will close its manufacturing plant in Portlaoise in the second half of next year. The Co Laois factory produces mozzarella and string cheese. Siptu representatives are due to meet senior management at Leprino Foods in Portlaoise on Wednesday, writes Órla Ryan.

