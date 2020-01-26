Man in his 40s dies in apartment fire in Cavan

A man has died following an apartment fire in Cavan on Saturday evening.

Firefighters rescued two adults and a child from the building after the alarm was raised at aroundf 8pm and taken to Cavan General Hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

When the fire was brought under control, the body of a man, understood to be 40, was found in the apartment

It is understood two firemen were also treated for minor injuries.

The body of the dead man remains at the scene whish has been preserved for forensic and technical examination.

More to follow.