Man (33) killed in suspected stabbing in Co Wexford is named

A woman is being questioned in relation to the death of a father-of-three in Co Wexford in the early hours of Sunday.

Gardaí­ in Gorey are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Bray native Philip Doyle following a stabbing in a house in Gorey.

Shortly before 2am gardaí received reports from neighbours of an incident at a house in Ramsgate Village, the largest housing estate in the north Wexford town, located a short walk from Gorey’s main street.

The dead man had been living in Ramsgate Village, Gorey, with his wife and young children.

Gardaí at the scene in Gorey on Sunday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

He suffered stab wounds and was discovered in the front garden of the house.

A Garda spokesperson said the injured man was treated by gardaí and emergency services personnel “but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.”

It is understood Mr Doyle and his wife had been socialising in Gorey on Saturday and a row occurred at the house in Ramsgate Village.

A woman was later arrested.

The body remained at the scene throughout Sunday morning and the services of the State Pathologist were requested.

The scene was preserved by gardaí and members of the Garda Technical Bureau attended on Sunday afternoon.

The woman was removed to Wexford General Hospital for treatment prior to being taken to Gorey Garda sation where she was being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A lot of noise

The body was removed to hospital for a postmortem on Monday. Neighbours reported a lot of noise coming from the house in the early hours of Sunday.

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne, who lives in an estate at Ramsgate Village, said he was shocked and surprised to learn of Mr Doyle’s death.

The scene at Ramsgate Village, Gorey, Co Wexford on Sunday. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

“It is a large estate of around 400 houses with a number of different parts to it.

A lot of the houses are rented by families or young couples, many of whom are commuting to work.

“The [dead] man doesn’t seem to be that well known in the estate. Our thoughts would be with his family at this time.

“From chatting with neighbours of the man everyone is quite shocked. Gorey is a rapidly growing town and it’s not the first (violent) incident here over the years.

“It has a reputation of being a good and quiet town but unfortunately incidents like this happen and it’s very sad.”

An incident room has been established at Gorey Garda station and investigators have held two case conferences.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Gorey Garda station 053-9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.