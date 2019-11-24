Man critical after he was found lying on a footpath in Co Tyrone

A man is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after he was discovered lying on a footpath in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, with a head injury.

The victim, who is in his twenties, was discovered on Chapel Street early on Sunday morning.

A man in his thirties has been arrested.

Detective Sergeant McGale said: “Shortly after 2am police received a report of a man who was lying on the footpath, where Chapel Street meets Loy Street, and had sustained a head injury.

“Police attended the scene, and officers administered advance first aid prior to the arrival of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who subsequently transferred the man to hospital.

“The man, aged in his twenties, remains in hospital where his condition is described as critical but stable at this time.”

Det Sgt McGale said police remain at the scene this morning and are trying to establish how the victim was injured.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who believes they may have seen the victim prior to when he was discovered injured,” he said.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was on Chapel Street prior to, or around the time the report was made to us, or anyone who was driving and may captured what occurred on their dashcam to get in touch with us.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to call our detectives on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 24/11/19. It could help us establish exactly what happened to this young man.”