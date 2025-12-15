Woman injured in Co Kerry crash last week dies in hospital

Ireland

A woman in her 70s who was hospitalised following a road crash in Co Kerry last week has died.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses following the single vehicle collision on the N23 at Lisheenbaun, Castleisland last Wednesday at about 11.40pm.

The woman, the sole occupant of the car, was taken from the scene to Kerry University Hospital.

Gardaí said in a statement on Monday that she has since died.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the N23 in the Lisheenbaun, Castleisland area between 11.20pm and 11.50pm are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

