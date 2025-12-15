Director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in their Los Angeles home

Director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele have been found dead at their home in Los Angeles.

Police believe they suffered stab wounds and a family member is being questioned, a local law enforcement source said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says it responded to a medical aid request shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead inside.

Detectives are investigating an “apparent homicide” at Reiner’s home, said Captain Mike Bland with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Rob Reiner was the son of a pioneering television comedian who became a popular sitcom actor himself before directing a slate of beloved films, including This Is Spinal Tap, When Harry Met Sally ... and The Princess Bride. He was 78.

Rob Reiner, who initially rose to fame playing Meathead, Archie Bunker’s son-in-law, on the sitcom All in the Family in the 1970s, went on to become a remarkably versatile film director. He seemed equally adept at the mockumentary (Spinal Tap), the coming-of-age film (Stand by Me), the children’s classic (Princess Bride) the romantic comedy (When Harry Met Sally ...) and the courtroom drama (A Few Good Men).

Throughout his career as a director, Reiner continued to work as an actor on television and in the films of others, making himself into a rare Hollywood fixture who was known for his work both behind the camera and in front of it. He also led a vibrant political life, lending his celebrity to a variety of liberal causes, including same-sex marriage.

Reiner’s family was rooted in show business. His father, Carl Reiner, created The Dick Van Dyke Show, moving the family to Los Angeles from New York in the 1950s and at times drawing inspiration from his own family life. His mother, Estelle Reiner, was an actress and a singer.

After he was drawn to the stage in a high school drama class, Rob Reiner worked in small theatres and started his own improv group before landing the role on what would become one of America’s defining family sitcoms.

During Reiner’s eight years on All in the Family, from 1971 to 1978, he began spending time in the writers’ room and observing the set, picking up an education in behind-the-scenes work. He won two Emmy Awards for best supporting actor.

He had an ambition to direct since he was a teenager, and while a cast member on the sitcom, he directed a little-known television movie. Five years after the show ended, he made his directorial debut in 1984 with This Is Spinal Tap, a mockumentary about a British band past its prime that turned into a cult classic.

After directing The Sure Thing, a romantic comedy starring John Cusack, Reiner decided to adapt a fantasy-adventure novel by William Goldman that he had loved when he was young: The Princess Bride. A charming mix of satire, adventure and romance, the movie received broad critical acclaim.

Just two years later, Reiner released When Harry Met Sally ..., which would become one of the most beloved and culturally enduring romantic comedies of all time.

Last year, as Reiner was preparing to shoot the sequel to Spinal Tap, he spoke to the New York Times about some of the things that were most important to him. The first things he mentioned were “my wife and kids.”

“That’s the most important to me,” he said. “There’s that joke, nobody on their death bed ever said, ‘I should have spent more time at the office.’ Nobody says that.” – New York Times/AP

