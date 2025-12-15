Engineers seek restoration of public transport spending priority

Public transport should continue to get twice as much investment funding as roads, the professional body for engineers in Ireland has said.

Engineers Ireland said the 2:1 spending ratio established by the last coalition must be restored if car dependency and congestion are to be reduced and climate action targets achieved.

The Government abandoned the policy when it published details of planned transport spending under the revised National Development Plan last month.

Public transport and active travel projects such as cycling and walking infrastructure will receive roughly 20 per cent more than roads over the next five years.

Engineers Ireland, which represents 30,000 engineers, said Ireland’s transport sector was at a “critical junction”.

“Ireland’s transport system is still falling short of what is needed to deliver a sustainable future,” said director general Damien Owens.

The body is calling for restoration of the funding priority, further support for working from home, continued work on unblocking planning delays and renewed focus on rail and rural public transport.

It stresses investment in roads must also continue and address the lack of motorway connections between Cork and Limerick and Cork and Waterford.

Researched commissioned by Engineers Ireland found four of five adults (79 per cent) use private cars for daily trips, making Ireland one of the most car-dependent countries in Europe.

While the main reasons people don’t use public transport are lack of nearby bus or rail connections and timetables that don’t match their needs, the findings suggest a significant number might be persuaded if conditions on board improved.

One in four (24 per cent) avoid public transport because they want personal space while travelling. A further 7 per cent say it is because they don’t feel it is safe.

The research also found that 64 per cent of adults never cycle. In rural areas, 82 per cent said it was not safe to cycle while 74 per cent in urban areas felt the same.

There is a challenge in delivering what the public wants, however, because while there is strong backing for more public transport and safe cycling and walking routes, that support wanes when the compromise is giving up road space for bus and cycle lanes.

Congestion charges and limiting urban car-parking spaces are not popular ideas either.

The research revealed other challenges to greener travel, particularly in rural Ireland where lack of footpaths impedes walking or connecting with public transport.

The report notes a Central Statistics Office study that found 21 per cent of rural dwellers felt a lack of footpaths prevented them from spending time in nature.

Just 8 per cent of urban dwellers felt the same.

Engineers Ireland is calling for a national rural footpaths programme to address the issue.