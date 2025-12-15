Bondi Beach shooting updates: Alleged father and son gunmen named; 15 people killed with 27 in hospital

Main Points

Terrorist gun attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney leaves 15 dead and 27 in hospital

The shootings targeted Jewish people attending a Hanukkah event in a local park

The alleged gunmen are a father and son named in local media as Sajid Akram (50) and Naveed Akram (24)

Sajid Akram was shot dead by police, Naveed Akram is in hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive

Sajid Akram has held ‘a firearms licence since 2015,’ with six weapons registered to him, police said

Naveed Akram was known to New South Wales police and security agencies

New South Wales police commissioner Mal Lanyon said there has been nothing to indicate the men were planning the attack

Prime minister Anthony Albanese says he will push for tougher gun laws

Key Reads

Eight of the victims have been named and nine have been identified.

The 10-year old girl has been named as Matilda. Her aunt, Lina, gave permission for Guardian Australia to publish her first name and photos approved by her mother. She was taken to Sydney children’s hospital on Sunday night, where she later died.

Peter Meagher, a long-time volunteer at Randwick rugby club, was also killed. He had been working as freelance photographer at the Chanukah By the Sea event.

He served for almost four decades in the NSW Police Force and retired as a detective sergeant.

Eli Schlanger (41), London-born rabbi, was the first victim to be named. The father of five was assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi, a Jewish cultural centre.

At least 15 people were killed and more than 40 wounded when gunmen fired on a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach in Australia. Sixteen people in total have died, including one of the gunmen.

Australian police and officials are describing it as a terrorist attack

Among the injured is the other alleged gunman. Another injured person is a man who has been hailed a hero after he tackled the injured suspected gunman.

The mass shooting took place early on Sunday morning, December 14th (Irish time).

Prime minister Anthony Albanese described the scene as shocking and distressing and said emergency responders were on the ground working to save lives.

Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the ‌Executive ​Council ‍of Australian Jewry, told Sky News in an interview that the shooting happened at an event at the beach celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which began at sundown.

“This is the Jewish ⁠community at its best coming together to mark a happy occasion. If we were ⁠targeted deliberately in this way, it’s ⁠something of a scale that none of us could have ever fathomed. It’s a horrific thing,” he said, adding his media adviser ‍had been wounded in the attack.

Israeli president Yitzhak Herzog said: “Our hearts go out to them ... we pray for the recovery of the wounded, we pray for them, and we pray for those who lost their lives.”

The alleged gunmen have been named as Naveed Akram (24) and Sajid Akram (50). However, Australian police would not confirm their names.

“They have a connection for quite a period of time within Australia. The father has held a firearms license since 2015,” said New South Wales (NSW) state police commissioner Mal Lanyon.

The son was known to New South Wales police and security agencies, while his father had a firearms licence with six weapons registered to him. All six firearms have been recovered, police said.

Four of these weapons were seized at the scene in Bondi and the other two were found during a police raid at a house in Campsie, in southwest Sydney.

Mr Lanyon said there was nothing “to indicate that either of the men involved in yesterday’s attack was planning the attack.”

Among the dead are a ten-year old girl, a British-born rabbi, a French citizen and an Israeli citizen.

The deceased range from ages 10 to 87.

Two police officers have also been injured from the shooting.

The alleged gunmen behind the mass shooting are a father and son duo. The son (24) was arrested at the scene and taken to a Sydney hospital with critical injuries. The father (50) was shot dead by police.

Authorities have said the injured gunman is likely to survive his injuries.

It is believed the gunmen used legally obtained firearms to commit the shooting.