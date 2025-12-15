Chile elects far-right José Antonio Kast as next president

The ultra-conservative former congressman José Antonio Kast has been elected as Chile’s next president.

With more than 99 per cent of polling stations counted, Kast took 58 per cent of the vote, against 42 per cent for the leftist Jeannette Jara, a former labour minister under the current president, Gabriel Boric.

The son of a Nazi party member, an admirer of the dictator Augusto Pinochet and a staunch Catholic known for opposing abortion and same-sex marriage, Kast built his campaign on a promise to expel tens of thousands of undocumented migrants.

“Here, no individual won, no party won – Chile won, and hope won. The hope of living without fear. That fear that torments families,” Kast told the thousands of supporters who waited more than two hours for his speech.

Many analysts believe the ultra-conservative succeeded in addressing one of Chileans’ main concerns: rising violence, which has increased in recent years even though the country remains one of the safest in Latin America.

Over the past decade, the number of migrants has doubled, fuelled by about 700,000 Venezuelans forced to leave their country amid its economic collapse.

Kast repeatedly presented migrants as the reason for rising insecurity. During the campaign, he gave the roughly 330,000 undocumented migrants – most of them Venezuelan – an ultimatum to leave before the next president takes office on 11 March or be expelled “with only the clothes on their backs”.

Jose Antonio Kast, Chile's president-elect, during an election night rally in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday. Photograph: Tamara Merino/Bloomberg

In his victory speech, in which he repeatedly said Chileans were living in “fear”, the president-elect said his administration would show “great firmness in confronting all those who harm us”.

He added: “When we tell an irregular migrant that they are breaking the law and must leave our country if they ever want the chance to return, we mean it … We must show great firmness against crime, organised crime, impunity and disorder.”

Kast’s platform included a Trump-inspired plan to build detention centres and five-metre-high walls, electric fences and three-metre-deep trenches, as well as an increased military presence along the border, particularly in the north, on the frontier with Peru and Bolivia.

This was Kast’s third attempt at the presidency: in 2021, he was defeated by Boric in the runoff.

In a televised phone call, Boric congratulated Kast on “a clear victory” and invited the president-elect to a first meeting on Monday morning at La Moneda, the presidential palace in Santiago, to begin the transition.

Boric said Kast “will at some point come to understand what the loneliness of power means, and the moments in which very difficult decisions must be made.”

Although Jara won the first round in November, Kast’s victory had been widely anticipated by polls and because he was expected to inherit the votes of the other rightwing candidates, which far outnumbered those of the left.

Jeannette Jara, presidential candidate for the Communist Party of Chile. Photograph: Cristobal Olivares/Bloomberg

Jara called Kast on Sunday to concede and, in a speech afterwards, said she did not want a divided country and that she would lead a “constructive” opposition, but would “condemn any hint of violence, wherever it comes from”.

The US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, on Sunday congratulated Kast, whose victory has added another right wing leader more closely aligned with Donald Trump in Latin America.

Under Kast’s leadership, “we are confident Chile will advance shared priorities to include strengthening public security, ending illegal immigration, and revitalising our commercial relationship,” Rubio said in a statement.

Argentina’s far-right president, Javier Milei, congratulated his “friend” Kast with a post on social media: “One more step for our region in defence of life, liberty and private property. I am sure we will work together so that the Americas embrace the ideas of freedom and we can free ourselves from the oppressive yoke of 21st-century socialism.”

Supporters of Chile's presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast hug each other following the first results of the presidential runoff election in Santiago. Photograph: Eitan Abramovich/AFP/Getty Images

Brazil’s leftist president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also congratulated Kast in a post and said he “will continue working” with the Chilean government to strengthen relations between the two countries and to ensure “the preservation of South America as a zone of peace”.

Although many analysts see the result as part of a broader rightwing wave sweeping South America – with victories this year in Ecuador, Bolivia and Argentina’s midterms – many Chilean analysts also view Kast’s win as a continuation of the alternation of power between left and right since the country returned to democracy after the military dictatorship which lasted from 1973 to 1990.

Despite his sweeping victory, Kast will not command an absolute majority in Congress, neither in the lower house nor in the Senate, even when counting all rightwing parties together.

The ultra-conservative has pledged to cut public spending by $6bn within 18 months, but has not explained how he intends to do so.

“There are many things about what a Kast government will look like that we don’t know because he has not said how he will do them,” said Rossana Castiglioni, a political science professor at the Universidad Diego Portales.

A supporter of Jose Antonio Kast celebrates upon hearing the first results of the presidential runoff in Santiago, Chile. Photograph: EPA

“In terms of economic policy, it is very likely we will see adjustment measures typical of the right. But we have no certainty about how he will implement them … where there is far less uncertainty is on security policy, because that has been his workhorse throughout the campaign,” she added.