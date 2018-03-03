Man in his eighties killed in road traffic collision

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision in which a man in his eighties was killed.

The incident occurred on the Old Carrick Road, Boyle, Co Roscommon at 10am on Saturday.

The man was fatally injured when the car he was driving left the road and struck a wall. He was the sole occupant of the car.

His body was removed to Roscommon University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda Forensic investigation and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 - 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.