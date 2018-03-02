Lidl in Dublin looted and smashed on Friday night

A Lidl store on Fortunestown Lane in Citywest has been looted and smashed up using a digger and two other stores have also been attacked.

Gardai confirmed late on Friday night that nine people have been arrested in connection with the burglaries and looting incidents in Tallaght.

The Defence Forces were called to aid gardai in getting to the scenes of the incidents due to the severe weather.

“An Garda Siochana is responding to a number of incidents in the Tallaght area. A number of arrests have been made,” a spokesman said earlier.

In a statement, Lidl Ireland said it was aware of the “very serious incident” at their Fortunestown Lane store.

“Given that the incident is now the subject of a criminal investigation we are not in a position to comment further at this time,” the company said.

Centra has also confirmed an incident at one of its West Dublin stores. It said it will not be commenting further at this time.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Brian Lawlor said a group of young men allegedly broke into the store, which had been closed during the storm, at around 4pm.

“A gang of young men broke in, robbed the store and smashed it up as well. It is very disappointing that shop was looted at a time when emergency services are so busy,” he said.

“The looters robbed all types of alcohol from the shop and then smashed the place up too causing possibly thousands of euro worth of damage,” said Mr Lawlor.

He described the incident as “a very cynical move by the gang”.

“Emergency services and gardaí were very busy today dealing with all the post storm incidents and with abandoned cars up in Tallaght and other areas of south Dublin,” he said.

“I would like to condemn in the strongest terms, the actions of the gang who targeted Lidl today and for putting a strain of the stretched resources of gardaí and emergency services during the worst weather the country has seen,” he said.

Condemning the looters, Sinn Féin councillor Cathal King said three stores had been attacked: the Lidl in Fortunestown Lane, Citywest, a Centra store in Jobstown and a Topaz filling station in Citywest.

Looters first broke into the Lidl, in search of drink. Later, a group of youth stole a telescopic JCB from a nearby site and started smashing the roof of the store .

“The community is absolutely fuming,” Cllr King told The Irish Times, “There had been a great banter around here with the snow, and then this tiny minority bring the entire community down. It is a absolute disgrace”.

The Centra and the Topaz filling stations were attacked when thieves used angle-grinders to cut through shutters, he said, saying that local residents who witnessed the attacked had shared video of the attack with him.

He said local people he had spoken to in Tallaght were “so angry at what has been carried out”.

“The mindless destruction of the shop is an absolute disgrace.”