Man airlifted to hospital after tractor crash in Co Limerick

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being injured while driving a tractor near Kilmallock in Co Limerick.

The tractor hit a ditch on the R515 Fairyfield to Kilmallock road shortly after 11am on Sunday.

The man, aged in his 20s, was travelling alone and is understood to have suffered head injuries. Gardaí from Bruff are investigating the crash but do not believe the man’s injuries to be life threatening.

Diversions were in place near Kilmallock following the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Bruff Garda station on (061) 382940.