Man dies in Co Donegal road incident

A man has died after being struck by a car in Bridgend, Co Donegal.

An Opel Omega car hit two pedestrians at 11.55pm on Saturday, and gardaí believe the car was travelling from the Derry direction at the time.

A man in his 20s was later pronounced dead at Altnegelvin Area Hospital; the second pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was not seriously injured.

The driver on the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested at scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and is being detained at Buncrana Garda station.

The road is closed, and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses - particularly a couple who flagged down a Garda car at a filling station in Bridgend and reported the crash- to contact them at Buncrana Garda station on 074 9320540.