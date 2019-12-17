Man (83) found dead in crashed car by worried relative

An 83-year-old motorist who died in a single vehicle crash in Co Cork was found by a family member who went searching for him when he failed to return home.

The man, from the Aherla area, left his home to go to Bandon and left the west Cork town at around 9pm. However, after he failed to return home by 2.30am, family members went in search of him.

His car was found crashed into a ditch at Kilbonane by a ralative, who raised the alarm. The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.

The man’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem and the crash scene was examined by a Garda forensic investigator.

Gardaí appealed to anyone who may have seen anything while travelling in the area between 9pm on Monday and 2.30am on Tuesday to contact Macroom Garda station on (026) 20590.

The man’s death is the second on Cork’s roads in three days. Brendan O’Connor (23) from Carrignavar died on Sunday when his car crashed near Ballinahina. The latest death brings to 15 the number of people killed on the roads in Co Cork so far this year, the same number recorded in all of last year.