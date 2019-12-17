IVF, fertility treatment: Up to €1 million funding to be announced

Up to €1 million in funding for IVF and fertility treatment is set to be announced by the Government.

Minister for Health Simon Harris is understood to be bringing a memo to Cabinet detailing a model of care for infertility that will incorporate a public funding element.

Sources say €1 million was allocated in funding for the initiative last year, but much of it was not spent, and that the same amount will now be allocated for the coming year.

Over the past few months the Department of Health has been examining the parameters of the initiative, and Mr Harris is due to update Ministers on this today.

Mr Harris will also bring the HSE service plan to Government. This will include additional home care hours and the establishment of a pilot for statutory home support scheme including an additional 230,000 hours beyond the targeted level in 2019.

There will also be more palliative care beds including 55 beds in Kildare, Mayo, Waterford and Wicklow.

In relation to the Primary Care reimbursement Scheme, there will be measures to widen eligibility including the extension of free GP care to children under the age of eightUPU and lower co-payment thresholds.