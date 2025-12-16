High asylum seeker numbers are a threat to ‘social cohesion’, says Jim O’Callaghan

Fears about “a breakdown in social cohesion” are prompting the Government to seek to reduce the number of people coming to Ireland to seek asylum, the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has said.

Mr O’Callaghan also signalled likely future reductions in the number of foreign students permitted to come to Ireland to learn English.

In an interview with The Irish Times Inside Politics podcast, Mr O’Callaghan said that he wanted to be “careful” talking about immigration.

Jim O'Callaghan: We made a bad decision on the presidency Listen | 48:13

“But I have to be frank about it as well. Like, it’s a fine aspiration to say ... we can welcome into Ireland everyone who wants to claim asylum. I can’t. That’s not realistic. And I have to be careful that the numbers, which were exceptionally high last year − 18,500 people arrived last year − that those numbers are reduced as otherwise, we will have a breakdown in social cohesion. We will have tents on the streets. I know there are some, but we’ll have too many tents in the streets, and it’ll look like a system that the Government is not in control of.”

Mr O’Callaghan declined to supply a number of asylum seekers that he believed would be sustainable.

“I’m not setting any numbers as a goal to get asylum figures down to. But what I do want to see is that there’s a system that is designed and is operating for the benefit of people who are fleeing persecution and war,” he said.

“Those who want to come here to work have another method of applying, which is through the work permit application.”

Language schools

Mr O’Callaghan said that 60,000 students were given permission to come to Ireland last year − which was something that the Government may seek to reduce. He said there was likely to be a focus on English language schools where many students also work.

“It’s very legitimate that people are coming here to learn English,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

“But also I think it is being used as a mechanism to come in to work … We’re going to try and tighten things up in respect of it. I suppose that’ll involve greater assessment of the English language schools in the first instance.”

Mr O’Callaghan said that the rate of increase of Ireland’s population, at 1.6 per cent a year, is too high and that “efforts should be made to try to curtail it. And in order to curtail it, the only way we can is through trying to introduce some policies in respect of inward migration.”

“It’s fantastic that our population is increasing for years in this country with the declining population. The reason the population’s increasing is because of the success of the Irish economy, because of the success of Ireland as a country. But we just need to be conscious that that rate of increase is very significant and is obviously putting huge pressures on other services that we provide.”

He did not suggest a rate of increase which would be more sustainable, but said that his department was working on a policy on migration and population which is expected to be published next year.

Mr O’Callaghan has said that while he acknowledges errors were made during the presidential election, he supports Micheál Martin as Fianna Fáil leader and that people “need to be fair in terms of the assessment of a leader’s performance and achievements”.

When pressed, he said: “I’ll say it to you. Listen, I’m backing Micheál Martin. I think we need to have a broader perspective of the past rather than just going back to September.”