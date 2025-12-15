Ireland

Woman (60s) killed in two-car crash in Cork

A man, also in his 60s, has been taken to Cork University Hospital where he is being treated for injuries believed to be serious

The incident involved two cars and occurred at approximately 6:15pm near the Two Mile Inn.
Cian O'Connell
Mon Dec 15 2025 - 21:421 MIN READ

A woman in her 60s has died after a two-car crash in Cork on Monday evening.

A man, also in his 60s, has been taken to Cork University Hospital where he is being treated for injuries believed to be serious. He was travelling in the same vehicle as the woman.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.15pm near the Two Mile Inn on the N25 Midleton to Youghal Road in Cork. No other injuries have been reported, and an examination of the scene will be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Number of road deaths so far this year passes total figure for 2024 ]

The N25 road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. It is expected that the road will remain closed overnight and into tomorrow morning, so motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly.

Gardaí investigating the incident are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm on Monday evening, and may have camera footage including dashcam footage, are advised to contact gardaí.

Three people died in two road crashes in Co Tipperary over the weekend, while a woman driver, aged in her 70s, also died over recent days after she was hospitalised following a single-car crash in Co Kerry last Wednesday.

