Fianna Fáil parliamentary party to consider presidential election review

Fianna Fáil presidential candidate Jim Gavin with Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the launch of his presidential campaign in Dublin. Photograph: Damien Eagers Photography

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party is to meet on Tuesday evening to discuss the review of the presidential election, in what could turn into a showdown between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and critics of his leadership.

The long-awaited review into Jim Gavin’s disastrous presidential campaign was sent to Mr Martin late last night.

The parliamentary party will meet at 7pm to discuss its contents.

The review was prompted amid the anger and embarrassment that followed the former Dublin GAA manager’s dramatic departure from the presidential race, which left Fianna Fáil without a candidate in what effectively became a contest between now President Catherine Connolly and Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys.

Mr Gavin stepped aside after it emerged he owed €3,300 to a former tenant, who had rented an apartment from him 16 years ago.

Speaking to reporters on his way into Cabinet on Tuesday, Mr Martin said his leadership of Fianna Fáil is not in trouble.

Mr Martin said he would be sharing the report with the party “promptly”, having received it himself on Monday night.

Asked if his leadership was in trouble, he said: “No.”

MEP Billy Kelleher – who unsuccessfully contested the party’s selection convention against Mr Gavin – said he expected to see the report “at least a number of hours” before the meeting.

“It’s a very important issue. The party has been fractured on this issue since Mr Gavin withdrew,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

He said he was hoping to find out “the truth” from the report.

He said he was “privy to some things ... that cause me some disquiet,” indicating that a key issue would be if Mr Martin or anyone close to him was aware of the issue of Mr Gavin owing money to a former tenant before the Fianna Fáil vote.

“There were certainly rumours circulating in advance which in my view should certainly have raised alarm bells,” he said.

If Mr Martin or other senior figures knew about the debt and did not inform TDs, it would be a “grievous breach of trust”, he said. “We need to know who knew what and when and the timelines.”

However, he stressed he would wait for the report and declined to express confidence in Mr Martin’s leadership until he saw it.

“It would be wrong of me to say I have confidence until such time as I see the report,” he said.

Some TDs who are opposed to Mr Martin’s leadership have been suggesting that the document could prompt a motion of no-confidence in the party leader, though it remains to be seen if there is sufficient support among TDs to put down – and then to win – such a motion.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan – considered to be Mr Martin’s most likely successor – expressed his support for the leader on The Irish Times Inside Politics podcast on Monday.

A determination to unseat Mr Martin, however, has grown among opponents since the presidential election debacle, and Tuesday night’s meeting will give an indication of how wide support for such a move will be.

Few Fianna Fáil TDs believe that Mr Martin will lead them into the next general election, but many middle ground TDs have previously been sceptical about the wisdom of taking the drastic step of removing the leader who led them to general election success a year ago.