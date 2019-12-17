Two men charged in relation to Wayne Whelan death

The two men arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of Wayne Whelan in Lucan have been charged in relation to this incident.

The pair were charged late on Monday evening.

Both men will appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Tuesday morning.

Whelan was shot dead in a vehicle before it was set on fire with his remains inside at Mount Andrew Rise, Lucan on November 18th.

Whelan, a criminal in his 40s who lived in the west Dublin area, was involved in drug trafficking and was also implicated in murder.

A woman was also arrested in relation to the shooting but was released without charge last Friday.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.