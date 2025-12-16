Staycity to open new London development

Dublin-based accommodation group Staycity has begun work on a new £120 million development in London.

The Shoreditch property, which is being developed by the Property Trust, is scheduled to open in May 2027, operating under the boutique lifestyle brand Wilde. It is Staycity Group’s fifth in central London.

Once completed, the 11-storey aparthotel will offer 275 studio and one-bed apartments, with a restaurant, café bar and cocktail lounge, dining space, fitness room and laundry.

“Shoreditch is a perfect location for Wilde with its cool vibe, thriving arts scene and buzzy markets,” said Staycity Group’s development director for London, Neil Short. “This impressive property will feature striking design elements and a bespoke food and beverage offer creating a comfortable blend of hotel and apartment.”

The new property joins Staycity’s Wilde existing aparthotels in Aldgate, Covent Garden, Liverpool Street and Paddington.

The Wilde brand first launched in Covent Garden in 2018. It operates in cities across Europe, with properties in Berlin, Cambridge, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London, Manchester and Vienna. More are set to open next year in Amsterdam and Porto.

Staycity operates 6,500 aparthotel rooms in 39 aparthotels across 20 cities under the Wilde and Staycity brands. It was established in 2004 by chief executive and co-founder Tom Walsh.