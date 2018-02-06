Man (77) dies after his car hits barrier in Co Galway

A 77-year-old man has died after his car crashed into a metal barrier in Loughrea, Co Galway.

A Garda spokesman said the man was pulled from his car by passers-by and was given CPR.

He was taken by ambulance to Portiuncla Hospital in Ballinasloe where he was later pronounced dead.

No one else was injured in the incident, which happened on Barrack Street at about 8am on Tuesday.

Gardaí in Loughrea are appealing for witnesses to contact them at (091) 842 870, or at any other station.